Wednesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, March 18th, 2020

The cloud cover will slowly increase during the afternoon. The highs will be in the mid 50s. Our next system will arrive late in the day. The afternoon will be partly cloudy. Rain will move in during the evening hours and continue into the overnight hours. Tonight will be cloudy with steady rain. The lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday will start out cloudy with scattered showers. The showers will taper by midday and the clouds will begin to decrease. The highs will be in the lower to mid 50s. The afternoon will remain cloudy. There could be a few peaks of sunshine for some. Another round of showers will move in during the evening and continue into the overnight hours.

Friday will be cloudy with scattered showers. A cold front will move through the region. There could be a few rumbles of thunder as the front passes. The highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. The winds will pick up during the evening.

Saturday will be mainly sunny with only few passing clouds. Saturday will be a bit cooler compared to the past couple of days. The highs will be in the lower to mid 40s. The day will be a bit cooler compared to the past couple of days. The day will have more sunshine than clouds.

Sunday will be cooler. The highs will be in the mid 40s. There will be more sun than clouds. Monday will start out mostly clear and pleasant. The cloud cover will slowly increase during the afternoon. The highs will be in the mid top upper 40s. Some showers may develop late at night.

Tuesday will be rather cloudy and unsettled. There could be a few showers later in the day. The highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a few showers possible. The highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.