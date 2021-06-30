Wednesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, June 30th, 2021

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)- This afternoon will be hot and humid. Again some of us will make it into the 90s. Stay hydrated and cool. There will also be a few thunderstorms around. Some of the thunderstorms could be strong to severe and produce damaging winds and flooding downpours. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a few showers and T’storms. The lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday will be rather cloudy with periods of rain and some thunder. A cold front will pass through the region. Because of the rain and clouds, the temperatures will not be as high. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday will start out mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers. The clouds will break for afternoon sunshine. There will still be a few popup showers and a T’storm or two during the afternoon. The highs will be in the mid 70s.

Saturday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with a stray shower or T’storm. Most of us will stay dry. The highs will be in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and slightly warmer. The highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. There could be a stray shower or T’storm.

Monday will have a mix of clouds and sun. there will be a stray shower or thunderstorm throughout the day. The highs will be in the mid 80s.

Tuesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. there will be a stray shower or thunderstorm throughout the day. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. there will be a stray shower or thunderstorm throughout the day. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.