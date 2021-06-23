Wednesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, June 23rd, 2021

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)- This afternoon will be sunny and beautiful! The highs will be in the low to mid 70s and very comfortable. Tonight will be clear and cool. The lows will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

Thursday will be sunny and warmer but still comfortable. The highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. Thursday night will be mostly clear with the lows in the low to mid 50s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer. The highs will be in the lower to mid 80s. Friday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the lower 60s.

Saturday will have a mix of sun & clouds. It will be warm and breezy. The highs will be in the lower to mid 80s. There could be a stray shower or thunderstorm. Saturday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a stray T’shower. The lows will be in the mid 60s.

Sunday will have a mix of sun and clouds with sctd. showers and a few T’storms. The highs will be in the mid 80s. Sunday night will be cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. The lows will be in the mid 60s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. The highs will be in the mid 80s. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms. The lows will be in the mid 60s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with sctd. showers & T’storms. The highs will be in the mid 80s. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms. The lows will be in the mid 60s.