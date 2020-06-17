Wednesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, June 17th, 2020

Wednesday we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. There could be a shower or two in the afternoon for the southern counties. The northern counties will see more sunshine throughout the day. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night our temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday the upper-level low will meander into our area. We will have intervals of clouds and sunshine throughout the day. There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon. The winds on Thursday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Thursday night temperatures will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Friday we will have clouds mixing with sunshine. During the afternoon some showers and thunderstorms will fire up because of the heating of the day. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Friday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night we will fall into the lower to mid 60s with a partly cloudy sky.

Saturday will be a similar day. It will be warm and humid as temperatures soar into the upper 70s to the lower 80s. We will also have clouds and sunshine with showers and thunderstorms popping up during the afternoon hours. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s with a partially clear sky.

Sunday we will have a partly sunny day. There will be an afternoon Shower and thunderstorm. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the upper 60s. We will be partly cloudy Sunday night.

Monday will be a rather cloudy day with showers and thunderstorms arriving. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Tuesday we will remain active with sctd. Showers and thunderstorms. The highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. There could be a shower and thunderstorm in the afternoon.