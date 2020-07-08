Wednesday Afternoon weather Forecast, July 8th, 2020

The heat will continue today. We will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Some spots will reach the lower 90s. Average high temperatures for this time of the year are in the lower 80s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday we will have times of clouds and sunshine with an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. It looks like the storms will be more over the southern and eastern counties. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Thursday we will have a mostly to partly sunny sky. There may be a stray shower around. Winds on Thursday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday our high temperatures will soar into the lower to mid 90s. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s. Thursday we will have a partly cloudy sky.

Friday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. There may be an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds on Friday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday we will also have clouds and sunshine with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night our temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday there will be a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Once again a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Monday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. It is looking cooler on Monday. Monday we will have high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s, which is more seasonable for this time of the year. Winds on Monday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tuesday, the heat will begin to build again. There may be a shower and or thunderstorm in the afternoon. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday there will be a mix of sun and clouds. It will be warm and humid. The highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. Again, there could be an afternoon shower around.

Thursday and into the weekend another round of summer heat will move in. the highs will be in the lower to mid 90s. The second half of the week look quite hot. There will be a mix of clouds and sun.