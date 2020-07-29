Wednesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, July 29th, 2020

Most of us will have a mostly sunny sky today. The northernmost counties will have a partly cloudy sky. There may be a stray shower or thunderstorms for a few of us. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday our high temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out throughout the day. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Friday we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Friday winds will be from the northwest and they will be between three to five miles an hour. Friday night we will have a mainly clear sky with low temperatures in the lower to mid 60s.

Saturday we will have a mostly sunny day. Winds on Saturday will be light from the north. Saturday looks to be a nice day with just a few clouds popping up in the afternoon hours. Saturday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s. Saturday night we will have a partly cloudy sky. Our low temperatures Saturday night will drop into the lower to mid 60s.

Sunday there will be intervals of clouds and sunshine. Sunday there will also be a shower or thunderstorm in spots. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Monday we will have clouds, some sunshine along with a few showers and thunderstorms. Monday our high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the lower 60s.

Tuesday will be a cooler day. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Wednesday our high temperatures will be in the 80s.