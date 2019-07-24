Wednesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, July 24th, 2019

Today we will have a partly to mostly sunny day. There is however a small disturbance that could bring us a stray afternoon shower, but most of us should stay dry. Our high temperatures on today will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds today will be from the northwest and will be light. Tonight we will fall into the mid to upper 50s with a mainly clear sky.

Thursday will be similar. We will have sunshine mixing in with the clouds. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Thursday will be light from the northwest. Thursday night we will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Friday also looks to be a dry day. We will have a partly sunny sky on Friday. Our high temperatures will reach the lower to mid 80s on Friday. Friday’s winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night we will fall into the lower to mid 60s with a partly cloudy sky.

Saturday at this point looks to be a partly to mostly sunny day. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Saturday night we will see temperatures dropping into the 60s.

Sunday is also going to a rather dry day. We will have sunshine with only a few passing clouds. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Sunday night we will fall into the 60s.

During the day on Monday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Late in the day on Monday there could be a shower or thunderstorm. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday we will have clouds and sunshine with some afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Tuesday will be a humid day. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will reach the mid to upper 80s. Next week the warmer more humid air returns to the region. Most of next week our high temperatures will soar into the upper 80s.