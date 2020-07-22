Wednesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, July 22nd, 2020

Some showers and thunderstorms may move in during the late morning hours. A few of the showers and thunderstorms could be quite strong and produce a decent downpour and gusty winds. More showers and thunderstorms will pop up this afternoon. Central PA is under a slight risk for severe weather today. Make sure you stay weather aware. Today’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Tonight will be warm and muggy. More fog will develop throughout the overnight hours. The lows will be in the upper 60s.

Tomorrow will have a mix of clouds and sun in the morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move in this afternoon. A few of the storms could be quite strong and produce a decent downpour and strong winds. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. The day will be quite humid.

Friday will be a drier day with a mix of clouds and sun. There may be a few showers and thunderstorms around but most of us will stay dry. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday will be a dry day with more sunshine than clouds. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday will be a warm and a humid day. The day will be dry as high pressure moves in for the weekend. The highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

Monday will be a hot one and a humid one. The highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. There could be a few showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening hours.

Tuesday there will be a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.