Wednesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, July 21st, 2021

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)- This morning will start out partly cloudy with a few showers and a few thunderstorms. A cold front will move through the region early. The clouds will clear out by the evening. The highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

Thursday will be sunny to partly cloudy. The highs will be in the mid 80s.

Friday will have a mix of sun and clouds with a shower and a thunderstorm. The highs will be in the mid 80s.

Saturday will have a sunny to partly cloudy sky. The highs will be in the mid 80s.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The highs will be in the mid 80s.

Monday will start out cloudy with a few showers early. The clouds will break for more sunshine by the afternoon. The highs will be in the mid 80s

Tuesday will be sunny to partly cloudy. The highs will be in the mid 80s.