Wednesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, July 1st, 2020

Wednesday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. Wednesday afternoon with the heating of the day, a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Wednesday temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Wednesday will be light from the northeast. Temperatures Wednesday night will drop into the lower to mid 60s. Wednesday night we will be partly cloudy.

Thursday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 80s. There may be a stray shower. Winds on Thursday will be from the northeast between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Friday will be quite warm. We will have times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Friday will soar into the mid to upper 80s. During the afternoon and evening we could see a shower or thunderstorm pop up. Winds on Friday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s.

On the Fourth of July winds will switch to the southeast. This will usher in more. We will have times of clouds and sunshine. There could be a shower or thunderstorm around. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Saturday night we will have low temperatures in the lower to mid 60s with patchy clouds.

Sunday will be a similar day. There will be times of clouds and sunshine with a shower or thunderstorm possible during the afternoon hours. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s with a partially clear sky.

Monday we will have a partly sunny day. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds on Monday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night we will have a partially clear sky with temperatures in the lower to mid 60s.

Tuesday will be warm with a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday will still be quite warm. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.