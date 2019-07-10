Wednesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, July 10th, 2019

Today will be a bit more humid. We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s. During the afternoon with the heat and humidity, a shower or thunderstorm could pop up. Winds today will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight we will have patchy clouds with low temperatures in the lower to mid 60s.

Thursday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine along with some scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will be more humid on Thursday. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Some thunderstorms could contain downpours and gusty winds. You’ll want to stay weather aware on Thursday. Thursday night we will fall into the lower to mid 60s with showers and thunderstorms.

A cold front will move through on Friday. A few lingering showers will continue early in the morning before they taper off. Friday afternoon will be nice with more sun than clouds. There will also be nice breeze. The humidity will be low and that will give us a nice day. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Friday night we will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The weekend is looking nice and mostly dry. Saturday we will have sunshine with only a few passing clouds. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. It will be a great day to head outdoors, just make sure to wear sunscreen. Saturday night our low temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s. Saturday night will be clear.

Sunday we will have sunshine mixing with clouds. There could be a pop up shower or thunderstorm. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Sunday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 60s.

At this point, Monday is looking dry with plenty of sunshine. We will only have a few passing clouds during the afternoon hours. Our high temperatures on Monday will reach the mid to upper 80s. Monday night we will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Tuesday there will be a mix of sun and clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm could occur Tuesday afternoon. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Next week is looking very warm and humid.