Wednesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Jan 8th, 2020

The snow showers will continue into the early afternoon hours but they will quickly taper off by the evening. Our high temperatures today will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds today will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. It will be a chilly day and the winds will make it even colder. Tonight we will have patchy clouds with low temperatures in the teens.

Thursday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. As the day goes on, there will be more clouds moving in. Winds on Thursday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Thursday night clouds will increase and there could be a bit of a wintry mix. Use caution.

Friday will be a cloudy day with showers. Milder air will be moving in on Friday and sticking around through the weekend. Friday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Friday night we will see temperatures in the 40s with showers.

Saturday the showers will continue. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 50s. As Saturday goes on, temperatures could go even higher. Saturday night temperatures will be in the 40s with more showers.

Sunday we will be cloudy to start with some showers but should see a little afternoon sunshine. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s.

Monday we will have sunshine to start then clouds will increase as the day goes on. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Monday night we will have a cloudy sky with some rain moving in. Temperatures Monday night will stay in the 40s.

Tuesday will be a cloudy day with showers. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds on Tuesday will be form the west between five to ten miles an hour. Our average high temperatures for January are in the lower to mid 30s. We have been well above with no cold stretch in sight.