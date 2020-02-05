Wednesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Feb 5th, 2020

Today we will have temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. It will be a cloudy day for the southern counties and a partly cloudy sky for the northern counties before that wintry mix returns late tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for this afternoon and it goes until Thursday morning. Rain and freezing rain will move through the region tonight. Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Thursday we are watching, it looks like a cloudy day with rain at this time. It could end up being a wintry mix in the early hours, if we have a mix use caution there could be icy spots. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour.

Friday we will have showers switching over to some snow showers. Winds on Friday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be blustery with temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Friday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s with patchy clouds. Saturday we will have a westerly wind between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 30s.

Saturday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. Saturday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 20s. Sunday there will be a variable cloudy sky. Our winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Monday we will have clouds with some sun. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 30s. Monday night we will have variable cloudiness. Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. During the day on Tuesday we will have winds from the southwest. Tuesday will be a cloudy day with showers. Wednesday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Thursday they will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. This is seasonable for this time in February. Friday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s.