Wednesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Feb 19th, 2020

Today we will have a few lingering flurries early and then clouds break for sunshine. Today temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Today will be blustery. Winds today will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tonight our temperatures will drop into the upper teens to lower 20s.

Thursday temperatures will be below average. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Thursday there will be a mix of clouds and sun. Also, a few flurries cannot be ruled out. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will drop into the teens with a clear sky.

Friday will also be colder than average. We will have high temperatures on Friday in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday high pressure will be over us and we will be mostly sunny. Friday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s.

Saturday we will also be dry and milder. We will have high temperatures on Saturday in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Saturday will be form the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday there will be sunshine with a few clouds. Saturday night our temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday there will be clouds mixing with sunshine. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s.

Monday will also be mild. We will have high temperatures on Monday in the mid to upper 40s. Monday there will be variable cloudiness. Late Monday we could have a few showers or a mix. Temperatures on Monday night will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tuesday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. There could also be a few showers on Tuesday. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday we will have temperatures back in the lower to mid 40s.