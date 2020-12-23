Wednesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Dec 23rd, 2020

Today will be mainly cloudy with only a few peeks of sunshine. The highs will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. Tonight will be cloudy and cool. The lows will be in the mid 30s. Some sprinkles could move in late.

Thursday will be mild. The highs will be in the mid to upper 40s with a few places reaching 50. Rain will move in during the morning. The rain will be steady and moderate at times. With our current snowpack on the ground and steady rain, there could be some flooding issues. The rain will switch to snow late in the day. A cold front will move through the region and the winds will pick up later in the day. Thursday night will have rain switching to snow. It will turn cold quickly. Some flash-freezing could be an issue. The lows will be in the lower 20s.

Christmas day will be cold and windy. There will also be scattered flurries and a few snow showers. The highs will be in the 20s. Friday night will be very cold. The lows will be in the lower teens.

Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny with a few flurries. The highs will be in the mid 20s. Saturday night will be mostly clear. The lows will be in the lower teens.

Sunday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the lower 30s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers developing. The high will be in the mid 30s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with leftover snow showers early. The highs will be in the mid 30s.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny. The highs will be in the mid 30s.