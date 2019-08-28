Wednesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Aug 28th, 2019

Today we will have variable cloudiness with scattered showers and some rumbles of thunder. A cold front will be crossing the area today. By the afternoon, clouds will start to break for some sunshine. Our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds today will be from the southwest. Tonight clouds will continue to decrease. Our low temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday we will have a partly to mostly sunny day. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s. It will be a nice day with low humidity. Thursday night will be clear and comfortable. Our low temperatures on Thursday will drop into the 50s.

Friday our high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. We will have times of sun and clouds on Friday. Friday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night we will have low temperatures falling into the lower to mid 60s.

Saturday at this point looks to be partly cloudy, but a stray shower cannot be ruled out. A front will cross the area at some point this weekend bringing a few showers and thunderstorm with it. Right now, it looks like if we see rainfall it will be on Sunday. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Saturday night we will have variable cloudiness with low temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Sunday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine, with the possibility of a shower or thunderstorm. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday night we will be partially clear with low temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Monday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. There will be a shower or two. Monday night we will fall into the mid to upper 50s. Tuesday our high temperatures will be seasonable. We will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny. Tuesday night our low temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wednesday our high temperatures will reach in the upper 70s to lower 80s. The rest of next week high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.