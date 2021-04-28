Wednesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, April 28th, 2021

This afternoon will be partly to mostly cloudy. The highs will be in the upper 70 to the lower 80s. A few showers and T’storms will move in during the evening hours. A few of the thunderstorms will be strong and could possibly become severe. Make sure you stay weather-aware. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. The lows will be in the upper 50s to the 60s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. The highs will be in the mid 70s. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

Friday will start out mostly cloudy with a few lingerie showers. It will become windy and the clouds will try and break for some sunshine. We can not rule out a few pop-up showers. The highs will be in the mid 60s. Friday night will be partly cloudy and windy. The lows will be in the 40.

Saturday will have a mix of sun and clouds and it will be breezy. The highs will be in the lower to mid 60s. Saturday night will be mostly clear and cool. The lows will be in the lower 40s.

Sunday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid 70s. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Monday will be a warm day with a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid 70s. There could be a few showers and thunderstorms late in the evening. Monday night will be partly to mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy. There will be a few showers and thunderstorms around. The highs will be in the mid 70s. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with showers and a thunderstorm.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with showers a few thunderstorms. The highs will be in the lower to mid 70s.