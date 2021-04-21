Wednesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, April 21st, 2021

This afternoon will be mostly too partly cloudy and there will be a few sprinkle or flurry. The highs temperatures hit early this morning. The afternoon will be chillier with temps in the 30s. There will be a chilly wind. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy and the lows in the lower 30s. There is a Freeze Warning issued for Huntingdon county.

Thursday will have a mix of clouds and sun and it will be windy. The highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Friday will be mostly sunny. The highs will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Friday night will be mostly clear. The lows will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

Saturday will start out with some sunshine but the clouds will quickly increase. The highs will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Showers will develop by the late afternoon hours. Saturday night will be cloudy with rain. The lows will be in the lower 40s.

Sunday will be cloudy with showers early. The clouds should break for some afternoon sunshine. The highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Monday will be partly sunny and mild. The highs will be in the lower to mid 60s. Monday night will be partly cloudy with the lows in the lower 40s.

Tuesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday will have a mix of clouds and sun and it will be warm. The highs will be in the upper 70 to the lower 80s.