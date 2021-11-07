Weekend Weather Update 11.07.21

We’ll close out the weekend with a clear and cold evening on Sunday, lows in the 30s. The new week will start on a bright note with sun on Monday, highs in the 60s. Monday night temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday will bring clouds and sunshine with temperatures in the mid-60s. Evening temperatures will range in the mid 40s.

Wednesday will be breezy with clouds and sun, highs in the lower 60s. Evening temperatures will be in the lower 40s.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with the chance for a shower in the late afternoon. Highs in the 60s, lows in the upper 40s.