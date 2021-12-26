Sunday, December 26,2021 Weathercast

A cloudy start to this morning. Some areas will see a mostly cloudy sky, with others to the south and east getting some breaks from the clouds throughout the morning. A chilly start to the morning, in the lower 30s north of I-80, with areas further south in the mid to upper 30s. Temperatures will not climb much today, only reaching the low 40s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with temperatures dropping into the low 30s, some may get into the 20s.

Early Monday morning, some snow will start to move into the area that could put impact your morning commute. Snow will turn into a glaze early in the afternoon that could cause some icy roadways, especially further to the north. Temperatures will stay in the lower to mid 30s throughout the day. Once we get to the evening will turn to rain.

Looking ahead later in the week, temperatures will stay in the 40s through most of the week. It will be mostly cloudy through most of the week, with some spots of showers throughout most of the week. The most mild day will be Thursday, with temperatures reaching a highs near 50. Temperatures will stay in the mid 40s entering the weekend and as we move in to the New Year.