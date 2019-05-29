Overnight weather forecast Tuesday, May 28th, 2019

Unfortunately, the weather will stay unsettled for the next couple of days. A front will stay close to the area on Wednesday with clouds and sunshine along with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Once again some will be strong to severe. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 70s to near 80. A stronger disturbance will move along this front and bring showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, especially during the afternoon and evening. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

Behind that disturbance drier air will move into the region for the end of the work week. Friday will turn out to be partly sunny, if not mostly sunny, and it will turn less humid with highs in the 70s. Saturday will be a nice day with sunshine and a few clouds. Highs will once again be in the 70s. Sunday will be a bit warm and humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine. It looks like a couple of showers and thunderstorms may move in during the afternoon hours as a cold front approaches the region. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80. Behind that front, Monday looks mostly sunny and nice with sunshine and highs in the 70s. It should stay nice through the middle of next week. Tuesday will also be mostly sunny and nice. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s.