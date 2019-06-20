Morning Forecast, Thursday June 20, 2019

This morning will be foggy with a few showers. Temperatures this morning will be in the 60s. Today a cold front will roll across the region. We will have variable cloudiness with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms could contain strong winds and heavy downpours. If you come across a road covered in water, make sure to turn around and take a different route. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Elk, Centre, Clearfield, Johnstown, Blair, Huntingdon, Bedford, and Somerset Counties until Friday at 1:00 AM. Also some thunderstorms could be strong today so keep up to date with the weather. Our high temperatures on today will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds today will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night we will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Friday we will have a lingering shower early then clouds will break for afternoon sunshine. Friday will be breezy with winds from the northwest. Winds will be sustained between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Gusts will be even higher. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Friday will feel like a relief by the afternoon when it will be comfortable with sunshine. Friday night our low temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s. Saturday doesn’t look bad either. We will have intervals of clouds and sunshine. Saturday our high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday we will also have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Sunday afternoon there could be a stray shower or thunderstorm. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday night we will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Monday there will be variable cloudiness sky with showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Monday night we will fall into the lower to mid 60s. Tuesday our high temperatures will reach into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tuesday we will start off with a few showers. By Tuesday afternoon we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Tuesday night will be partially clear with low temperatures in the 60s. Wednesday also looks to be a dry day with a mix of clouds and sun. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Wednesday night our low temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Thursday also is looking dry with clouds mixing in with sunshine. The rest of next week high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.