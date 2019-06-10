Morning Forecast, Monday June 10, 2019

This morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We will have a cloudy start with a few showers. Today will be a cloudy day with rainfall and some thunderstorms. Our high temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds today will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. At times, we could have heavier downpours. Use caution while driving and if you come across a roadway covered in water turn around and take an alternate route. There could be minor flooding within a downpour today, but since it has been dry recently that could help mitigate the flooding potential. Tonight we will be cloudy with lingering showers. Our low temperatures tonight will fall into the lower to mid 50s.

Tomorrow will start off a bit cloudy and by the afternoon we will have plenty of sunshine. Our high temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s. It will be a breezy day with winds from the northwest. Tuesday night will be clear with low temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Wednesday will be filled with sunshine and a few passing clouds. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southeast. Wednesday night we will have patchy clouds with low temperatures in the lower to mid 50s.

Thursday our next system approaches. We will have variable cloudiness with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Thursday night we will continue to have some showers around with low temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Friday we will start off cloudy with a stray shower and then clouds will break as the day goes on. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Friday night we will fall into the lower to mid 50s. Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and sun with a stray shower or thunderstorm. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Saturday night we will fall into the lower to mid 50s.

Sunday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Sunday night we will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s with a cloudy sky and a few showers. Another system will move in on Monday. We will have a cloudy sky with rain and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 70s.