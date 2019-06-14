Morning Forecast, Friday June 14, 2019

Temperatures this morning will be in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Today we will start off cloudy with a stray shower and then clouds will break as the day goes on. Our high temperatures today will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Today will be breezy, making the air feel cooler. Winds today will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Gusts will even be higher. Average high temperatures this time in June are in the upper 70s, so we will be below average with our high temperatures on Friday. Tonight we will fall into the lower to mid 50s.

Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and sun with a stray shower or thunderstorm. If we see a shower or thunderstorm, it will be during the late afternoon or evening hours. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Saturday night we will fall into the lower to mid 50s. Sunday there will be a rather cloudy sky with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Sunday night we will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s with a cloudy sky and a few showers.

Next week is looking humid and unsettled. Another system will move in on Monday. We will have a more clouds compared to sunshine with a few showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Monday night our low temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 60s. Tuesday there will be clouds mixing in with some sunshine along with a few showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tuesday night we will fall into the 60s. Wednesday our high temperatures will also be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. During the day on Wednesday, we will have clouds and sunshine. At this point it looks like a system stays to our south keeping us dry on Wednesday. Wednesday night there will be variable cloudiness. Our low temperatures on Wednesday night will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Thursday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Thursday we will have clouds and sunshine with a shower or thunderstorm late. Thursday night our low temperatures will fall into the 60s. Friday we will have high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. The rest of next week high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.