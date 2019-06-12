Midday Forecast, Wednesday June 12, 2019

We will continue to have some sunshine this afternoon, but clouds will be increasing. Our high temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds today will be from the southeast. Tonight we will have a rather cloudy sky with low temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. Late tonight into early Thursday morning some showers will arrive.

We will have a mostly cloudy sky with scattered showers and thunderstorms tomorrow. Some thunderstorms could contain downpours. If you come across a road covered in water, make sure to turn around and take a different route. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Thursday night we will continue to have some showers around with low temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Friday we will start off cloudy with a stray shower and then clouds will break as the day goes on. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Friday will be breezy, making the air feel cooler. Average high temperatures this time in June are in the upper 70s, so we will be below average with our high temperatures on Friday. Friday night we will fall into the lower to mid 50s.

Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and sun with a stray shower or thunderstorm. If we see a shower or thunderstorm, it will be during the afternoon hours. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Saturday night we will fall into the lower to mid 50s. Sunday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Sunday night we will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s with a cloudy sky and a few showers.

Another system will move in on Monday. We will have a cloudy sky with rain and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Monday night our low temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 60s. Tuesday there will be clouds mixing in with some sunshine along with a few showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tuesday night we will fall into the 60s. Wednesday our high temperatures will also be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.