Midday Forecast, Wednesday January 1, 2020

Happy New Year! Temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Winds today will make the air feel colder. A ridge of high pressure will be building into Central PA as the day goes on. Tonight into Thursday will be partially clear with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Milder air returns to the region on Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. This is well above average high temperatures for the start of January. Average temperatures are in the lower to mid 30s. A southwesterly breeze will usher in this warmer air. Thursday will start off with sunshine, and then clouds will increase as the day goes on. Thursday night drizzle will start to move in and it will be cloudy. Thursday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s.

Friday a low-pressure system will roll through. It will be a cloudy day with times of rainfall. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Friday will be from the south and will be light. Friday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s with showers. Saturday will be cloudy with showers at first that will turn to snow showers. Temperatures will be high early Saturday and then fall as the day goes on into the lower 30s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday temperatures will be around average. We will have temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Sunday there will be a northwesterly wind between ten to fifteen mils an hour. Sunday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with a lingering snow shower or two. Sunday night temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 20s. Monday we will have a partly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds on Monday will be form the west between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night will be clear and temperatures will tumble into the upper teens to lower 20s. Tuesday we will have a mix of sunshine and clouds. Our high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 30s.