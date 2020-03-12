Midday Forecast, Thursday March 12, 2020

Today our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Some spots near 60. During the day today we will have winds from the south. Today we will have clouds with a few peeks of sunshine. There also could be a stray shower. Tonight our temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to low 40s. Tonight will be cloudy with rain developing. Friday morning we will have rain that will slowly taper to showers. Friday our high temperatures will reach the lower to mid 50s. This will happen early in the day and then temperatures will slowly drop. During the afternoon hours on Friday clouds will try to break. Friday’s winds will be from the west. It will be a breezy day. Winds on Friday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Gusts will be higher. Friday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Friday night we will have a partly clear sky.

Saturday our high temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Our average high temperatures this time of the year are in the lower to mid 40s. Saturday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. Late Saturday clouds will begin to increase. There could be a shower around, mainly in southern counties. Saturday night our temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s. On Sunday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. We will have a variable cloudy sky on Sunday. Temperatures on Sunday night will fall into the lower to mid 30s. It will be cloudy Sunday night.

Monday we will have clouds, some sun with some drizzle. Monday our high temperature will be near 50 degrees. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday our high temperature will reach the upper 40s to lower 50s. During the day on Tuesday we will have clouds with a few peeks of sunshine along with a few showers. Our winds on Tuesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wednesday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. During the day on Wednesday we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s. Thursday our high temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 50s. Thursday there will be variable cloudiness. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 50s.