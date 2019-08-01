Midday Forecast, Thursday August 1, 2019

Today a cold front is stalled to our south. We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. During the afternoon hours there will be a few pop up showers or a thunderstorm. Most of the pop up’s will occur in southern counties. Today temperatures will be seasonable. We will have high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds today will be light. Tonight our temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s with a partly cloudy sky.

Tomorrow will be similar. We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Not everyone will see the wet weather. Our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds will be light from the southeast. Friday night our temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s with a partially clear sky. This pattern continue into Saturday. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. We will have times of clouds and sunshine with a stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night our low temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Sunday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 80s. It will be a warm day, but should not be too humid. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s. We will have a mainly to partially clear sky. Monday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. It should be another dry day on Monday. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest. Monday night we will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 80s. We will have intervals of clouds and sunshine. Tuesday night low temperatures will fall into the 60s. Wednesday also looks a bit unsettled. We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with a few showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Thursday high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.