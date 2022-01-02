January 2, 2021 Weathercast

Temperatures Sunday will start warm, in the upper 40s, but winds near 20 MPH in some spots, mainly further south, and a mix of rain and snow will drop those temperatures to the lower 40s, and in Elk and Cameron Counties in the mid 30s. Flurries will move quickly throughout the afternoon Sunday, and clear out in the evening making for a cloudy end to the weekend.

Monday could have a flurry in some spots, early in the morning, but clearing out by the mid morning and making for a cloudy day. Winds should be calm throughout the day Monday, making for a brisk, but calm start to the week, reaching a high of only about 31, and dropping to a low of 20 overnight Monday into Tuesday.

From there, temperatures will become more milder, but stay in the upper 30s throughout the week, with some reaching highs in the low 40s at times. But it will mainly be a cooler, and cloudy week. As we get later in the week, from Wednesday on, some showers cannot be ruled out.