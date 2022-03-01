This morning we will have a variable cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Today we will have milder air moving in thanks to a southwesterly breeze. Winds today will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. High temperatures will reach the upper 40s to lower 50s. Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. This evening we will have a shower or snow shower moves through.

We will continue to see a shower or snow shower early this evening and then it will taper off over night. Tonight temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s.