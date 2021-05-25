You should be able to view the super flower moon in Central PA tonight

Tonight the weather should cooperate to be able to view the super flower blood moon. It will be at its fullest at around 7:14 AM, but since the sun will already be up, you will want to check it out during the nighttime hours.

Tonight if you plan on going outside to view the moon, we will have a partly cloudy sky. This means at times it will be visible, and at other times it will be covered by clouds. Temperatures tonight will be comfortable for stargazing. We will have low temperatures tonight in the lower to mid 60s.

This full moon will also be a supermoon which means the moon will be closer to Earth in its orbit. It will be 7% larger and 15% brighter than the typical full moon, however it is almost impossible to tell the difference with the human eye.

There will also be a total lunar eclipse tonight, but we will not have the best viewing of that here in Central PA. It will be more visible in the western half of the United States.

If you capture a photo of this super flower moon, make sure to share your photos with us!