You may have to dodge some raindrops on this Monday

A closed low-pressure system is moving across Central PA bringing some showers and drizzle with it.

Our morning hours look to be relatively dry with just a sprinkle or drizzle. This afternoon we will see showers become more numerous. It looks like the timeframe you will want to have your umbrella on hand will be between around 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM. During the evening commute is when we will see the best opportunity for some rainfall.

There will not be much rain and most of it tapers off overnight tonight. There are a few more chances of showers this week and by Thursday morning we will probably pick up less than a quarter inch of rainfall. It will not be a complete washout, but the WTAJ Weather App can help you be prepared for when we do see some rainfall.

