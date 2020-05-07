Yard Work Forecast

Here is a look at the forecast for the next few days. Green= Good day to cut your grass. Yellow= OK day to cut the grass. Red=Bad day to cut the grass.

Thursday: There will be a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day. It will also be a breezy. The high temperature will be near 60 degrees.

Friday: The weather wil turn poor once again. There will be a mix of rain and snow showers. The high temperature will be near 46 degrees.

Saturday: There will be a few rain and snow showers throughout the day but less than Friday. The high temperature will be near 46 degrees.

Sunday: We will have break from the rain and snow. The afternoon will be cool with a mix of clouds and sun. The high temperature will be near 56 degrees.

Monday: Scattered showers make their return to Central PA. The high temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Drier weather will return to the region. The day will be partly cloudy with the highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday: We will remain dry with sun and clouds. The highs temperatures will be in the lower 60s.