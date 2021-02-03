Woman found dead as winter storm brings snow, strong winds

PITTSBURGH — Authorities in eastern Pennsylvania say a woman with Alzheimer’s disease who reportedly wandered away from her home was found dead during Monday’s snowstorm. The Lehigh County coroner’s office said the 67-year-old woman was pronounced dead on an Allentown street shortly after 9:30 a.m. Monday. The cause of death was determined to be hypothermia and was ruled an accident.

Road crews are busy across most of Pennsylvania as the storm continues to dump heavy snow. State officials say most people seem to be heeding calls to stay off the roads, with only scattered reported of crashes. Officials say they’re trying to keep COVID-19 vaccine shipments running as smoothly as possible.