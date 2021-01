This morning temperatures will be in the teens but with the winds, it will feel like the single digits. Today we will have clouds mixing in with sunshine. High temperatures today will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds today will be from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Winds will make the air feel colder. Tonight will be chilly. Temperatures will fall into the lower to mid teens.

Friday we will have a rather cloudy sky with a snow shower or two. We could see a snow squall too, so use caution and watch for changing visibility Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Friday will be blustery. Winds on Friday will be from the west northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will dip into the teens again.