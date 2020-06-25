With Climate Pledge Arena, Amazon puts promise in lights

The top of the roof of KeyArena, which is currently undergoing a complete renovation, is shown with the Space Needle in the background, Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Seattle. Amazon has bought the naming rights to the arena, which will host a new NHL hockey team and the WNBA Basketball Seattle Storm, and will call the facility Climate Pledge Arena. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

NEW YORK — Amazon is bringing its climate change message to a new arena. Literally. The company is eager to prove that it’s working to combat climate change and is now paying to name a Seattle hockey stadium Climate Pledge Arena.

The new moniker is meant to recall The Climate Pledge, an initiative Amazon launched last year to push other companies to join it in being carbon neutral by 2040. The venue was previously called KeyArena and is in the midst of a major renovation.

Amazon didn’t disclose how much it’s paying for the naming rights, but said it will last at least a decade.