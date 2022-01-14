Winter storm breakdown

A large storm will likely pass close to the area later Sunday into Monday. This evening the storm system is still in the Plains states. The storm will dip down into the Southeast for Saturday and will bring snow and ice to the southern states. The storm will then move northward up the coast and bring problems along with it.

Snow will develop from the south to the north Sunday afternoon and will fall heavy at times Sunday night through Monday morning. There can also be sleet and freezing rain mixing in, especially east of I-99. Travel will be hazardous Monday morning. This storm will bring significant accumulations of snow before tapering to snow showers Monday afternoon. Because of this, there is a winter storm watch in effect from Sunday afternoon into the midday hours on Monday. This watch should become a warning within the next day or so. The exact amount of snow will be determined by any mixing, but some places will have double-digit accumulation amounts.