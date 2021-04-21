Winds will pick up today and continue for Thursday

As a low-pressure system is crossing central PA today and it will bring strong winds from the northwest with it. This afternoon winds will pick up and be sustained between twenty to twenty-five miles an hour. We could see wind gusts upwards of thirty-five to forty miles an hour. The strongest wind gusts look to be during the middle to late afternoon hours.

If you have anything outdoors that could blow away, you will want to secure them down. Also, use caution while driving and watch for a few tree branches or debris on the roadways.

Tonight winds will continue from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Gusts tonight will continue between twenty-five to thirty miles an hour. Winds continue on Thursday but they will not be as strong. Our winds on Thursday will be from the northwest sustained between fifteen to twenty miles an hour.

