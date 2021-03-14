Wind reports and electricity generation

Plenty of sunshine Sunday (3/14) meant the day was similar to Saturday except for one thing: the wind! If you were an early riser, wind speeds were not a noticeable weather phenomenon. However, as a cold front swept from the north to the south of the state winds quickly picked up in its wake.







Winds were quickly gusting up 20-30 mph leading up the afternoon hours. Once the afternoon and evening arrived, the highest wind speeds were reported for the day. Not to mention the elevated fire risk in Bedford and Huntingdon counties due to the combination of gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels.

The best advice that could be given on “Pi Day” for Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania was to hold on! These were the areas that reported the windiest conditions across the state. In Central Pennsylvania, the highest reading came in at the Johnstown Airport with 46 mph. That wind generated a lot of power in the area but just how much?

This tool estimates how much wind electricity will be generated locally and regionally under real-time weather forecast conditions. It was developed by Climate Central in partnership with MESO Atmospheric Research Forecasting and Simulations.

Photo credit: Climate Central

The tool first uses hourly observed data to estimate how much electricity was generated yesterday. Going a step further, it uses gridded numerical weather model output and estimates of installed wind turbine capacity to forecast the electricity that will be generated today and tomorrow.

Today’s gusty conditions generated 15, 000 mwh of wind electricity which would provide power to 179% of homes in Central PA. To take it a step further, that electricity generated is equivalent to charging 1.4 billion cell phones!