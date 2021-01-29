Wind Chill: The difference between an advisory and a warning

(WTAJ) — Yesterday and today have been quite cold and the wind is making it feel much colder. Though we stayed above the criteria need for a Wind Chill Warning or Advisory to be issued it was still unpleasant to be outside.

The National Weather Service issues Watches, Warnings, and Advisories. Here in Central Pa, we are spilt between the National Weather Service out of State College and Pittsburgh. Jefferson County and Indiana County are under the Pittsburgh office while the rest of us are under the State College Office. They have different criteria that need to be met for them to issue the Watches, Warnings, and Advisories.

Wind Chill Warning: For all of us the wind chill has to be at or below -25 degrees Fahrenheit.

Wind Chill Advisory: The wind chill has to be at or below -15 degrees Fahrenheit besides for Jefferson and Indiana counties. The wind chill has to be at or below -10 degrees Fahrenheit.

Everyone bundle up and stay safe.