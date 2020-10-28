Will October’s Blue Moon appear blue?

The full moon can be seen over a forest near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany on January 31, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / dpa / Angelika Warmuth / Germany OUT (Photo credit should read ANGELIKA WARMUTH/DPA/AFP via Getty Images)

“Once in a Blue Moon,” refers to something that rarely happens. However, a Blue Moon is actually not that rare. The name is given to the second full moon in a calendar month and on average, will occur every 2.5 years.

The first full moon of the month, also known as a Harvest Moon, occurred on October 1st. That name is given to the Full Moon closest to the autumnal equinox. The Blue Moon coming up is also known as the Hunter’s Moon. This was given because it provided plenty of moonlight for hunters gathering meat for the long winter ahead.

Unfortunately, a second full moon occurring in a calendar month does not change the physical properties of the moon. However, the moon can actually appear blue tinted due to particles in the atmosphere.

In 1883, an Indonesian volcano called Krakatoa erupted. The ash particles were about 1 micron in size which could scatter light and act as a blue filter. This led to the Moon appearing blue. Many other volcanoes and wildfires throughout history have been known to affect the color of the moon.

Full moons on Halloween only happen every 18 or 19 years. October’s Blue Moon, however, will be the first Blue Moon to appear on Halloween since 1944. The Next Halloween Blue Moon will occur in 2039.