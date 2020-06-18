Wildfires burn in Arizona national forests

Firefighters battling large wildfires across Arizona contended with wind-driven runs of flames across rugged terrain amid hot and dry weather.

About a half-dozen rural communities on Wednesday remained under evacuation notices issued previously because of fires in national forests near Tucson in southern Arizona, north of the Grand Canyon in northern Arizona and in east-central Arizona northeast of metro Phoenix.

Hundreds of firefighters were assigned to each fire. No structure damage has been reported.

Containment of the Bighorn Fire in the Coronado National Forest in mountains overlooking Tucson rose to 40% of its perimeter. The fire burned 25 square miles as of Wednesday morning.

The size of the Bush Fire in the Tonto National Forest in east-central Arizona increased to 139 square miles with 5% containment.

The Mangum Fire in the Kaibab National Forest north of the Grand Canyon grew to 74 square miles with 3% containment.