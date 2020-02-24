Wildfire Season in PA

This weekend we had a few brush fires reported in Bedford County. Wildfire season in Pennsylvania is typically during the spring months of March, April, and May. This winter has been mild, and we haven’t had much snow pack. Even though it is still February, on dry windy days the wildfire danger goes up. This is what happened this weekend. Currently, there is no foliage on the trees, also there is a lot of dry leaves and dry grass on the ground. You factor in low humidity, and a bit of a breeze this weekend, with these conditions, it doesn’t take much to ignite and create wildfires. Today is similar so you’ll want to use caution before rainfall arrives tonight into Tuesday.

One of the major causes of wildfires in Pennsylvania is from burning or campfires. On dry, sunny, and windy days, in the spring and fall, it is best not to do any burning to prevent fires.

To find information on the fire weather forecast you can click here. To find out more about Pennsylvania’s fire season and how to prevent fires, click here.