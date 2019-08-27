Why were we so cloudy today?

Thick low level clouds, showers and drizzle took over Tuesday and will continue into Wednesday. Central PA is caught between a cold front to our west and high pressure to the northeast. The winds around high pressure are clockwise. This means cool moist air from the Atlantic Ocean are being brought into Central PA. This weather pattern alone normally gives Central PA a cloudy day with showers and some drizzle. But, we have another system adding even more moisture and clouds to the region. A cold front is approaching the region.
The cold front is acting like a wall and also brings its own moisture with it. The moisture from the front and the moisture from the Atlantic Ocean mix together. This adds more moisture to the atmosphere allowing the clouds to be thicker. The clouds, showers and drizzle will linger over Central PA until the front clears out of the region Wednesday afternoon.