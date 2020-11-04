Why the valleys can be cooler than the mountains

This morning some spots dropped into the 20s while others were well into the 40s. There are a few reasons for such different in temperatures across the region.

Overnight we had a mainly calm wind, and a clear sky. This allows any heat from the day to escape back into the atmosphere, cooling us off quickly. Also cold dense air sinks, so overnight, the cold air from the mountains will sink into the valleys making the valleys even colder compared to the ridge tops.

We not only had a clear sky overnight, but also on some of the ridge tops there was a light southwesterly wind, while the valleys were calm. This light wind also helped usher milder air in overnight for the mountains, while the valleys continued to cool. This is why we had such a temperature difference for Central PA early this morning.