Why the sky is blue

As a kid I always wondered why is the sky blue? This article is here to help answer that question for you!

The visible light is made up of different wavelengths. Each color has its own wavelength, ranging from blue (short) to red (long). Below, you will find an image showing you where each color falls on the visible light spectrum.

Image Credit: National Weather Service

The color red has the longest wavelength of visible light. The size of red’s wavelength is 700-635 nanometers (nm) and violet (a shade of blue) has the shortest at 450-400 nm. All of the other colors fall in between red and violet.

The answer: The sun’s light enters the earth’s atmosphere and is scattered in every direction because of all of the gasses and small particles. The color blue scatters the easiest because of the smaller wavelengths it has. The smaller the wavelength the easier it is to become scattered and seen. Bigger particles like dust, smoke, and pollution are needed for the color red to become scattered. Bigger particles are needed because red has a longer wavelength and needs a larger surface area to become seen.