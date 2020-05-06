Why does it get quiet when it snows?

Have you ever noticed how quiet it gets when there is a steady snowfall with no wind? Snow is a great insulator when it comes to heat but also sound. If you want to learn more about how and why snow is a great insulator of heat click here.

Snow of course is frozen water but did you know it is mostly made up of trapped air. Snow contains 90-95 percent of trapped air. The trapped air inside snow is what helps absorb sound, by minimizing the vibrations of the soundwaves. The light fluffy snow that is on the ground absorbs most of the sound. Pair that with light fluffy snow falling, there is not much space for the soundwaves to bounce around and become heard.