Where’s the Ice?

Our Great Lakes typically start seeing ice by late fall and most of it melts by April. This year there has been a lack of ice coverage. So far the Total Ice Cover for the Great Lakes in the heart of winter is 6.7%. Last year at this time, the Total Ice Cover was at 39%. It has been a mild winter so far, and the Great Lakes reflect that.

Lake Erie is the shallowest of the Great Lakes, this means it usually can freeze over the most each year. The average depth of the lake is 62 feet or 19 meters. At its deepest point, Lake Erie is 210 feet deep or 64 meters. There have been years when Lake Erie reached 100% ice coverage. This year so far, it has only reached 5% at its maximum ice coverage. At this time, it is at .4%.

Typically by late winter, the average maximum ice coverage for Lake Erie is 70%. Data has been kept since 1973. It reaches its maximum ice typically in February. Last year at this time, it was at 85.6% coverage. Last year at it’s maximum ice coverage it reached 94.3%.

Some other notable winter seasons with low ice coverage includes 1998 when the maximum ice coverage only reached 5.4%. In 2002, Lake Erie only reached 14.4% coverage, and more recently in 2012 the maximum ice coverage was 13.9%.

To find out more about the ice coverage on the Great Lakes head to: https://www.glerl.noaa.gov/