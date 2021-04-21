Knowing where to go during a Tornado Warning could save your life

It is severe weather awareness week in Pennsylvania and it is very important to know where to go in your home if there is a Tornado Warning.

First make sure you feel that your home is a safe structure, if it is not try to go to a neighbor’s house or family member’s home. If you have no safe place, find the local storm shelter.

In your home the best place to go is in the basement. If you do not have a basement, you will want to go to an interior closet, hall, bathroom or interior set of stairs.

Always avoid any windows, doors, or outside walls. Make sure when you are in your safe place, to cover yourself with blankets or a mattress for protection against debris.

