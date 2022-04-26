Image credit: Nasa

(WTAJ) – The International Space Station (ISS) will be visible twice this week in Central Pa.

ISS circles the Earth every 90 minutes according to NASA. Typically, it can be seen crossing our sky here in Central Pennsylvania at night at least a few times a month. It is visible for us to see with just our own eyes.

The best time to see the ISS is if its max height is over 40­° of the horizon.

ISS will be visible for five minutes on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 starting at 5:09 AM. It will appear at 24° above west southwest and will disappear at 10° above NE. Its max height will be 62°. We start seeing daylight in the 5:00 AM hour and with a variable cloudy sky, it may be difficult to see on Wednesday morning.





Our second chance to see the International Space Station will be on Thursday, April 28, 2022 starting at 4:22 AM. It will be visible for three minutes. Its max height on Thursday will be 76° it will appear at 75° above SSE and disappear at 10° above NE. Thursday morning will be chilly, but we should have a clear sky so you can spot the ISS.

The ISS is the third brightest object in the sky. When you look for the ISS in the night sky, it is going to look like a quickly moving airplane. It is visible just like how the moon is, from the ISS reflecting the Sun’s light.

NASA will send an alert if the max height of the International Space Station will be over 40° of the horizon throughout the year. You can sign up for alerts here.